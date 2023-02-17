PSEA is proud to support Black History Month
The Pennsylvania State Education Association (PSEA) proudly joins educators and support professionals across the nation in celebrating Black History Month.
Throughout the month of February, Pennsylvania educators will put a special focus on the sizable contributions and achievements of Black Americans in a variety of subjects, including history, literature, science, music, and the arts. This work builds on efforts in effect all year long to educate students about Black history and culture.
Students of all backgrounds benefit when they are able to learn about the contributions of Black Americans to our nation. That includes telling the stories of Black Americans that are too often left out of the textbooks.
During February, we pay tribute to these great Americans and thank them for all that they have done. And we share their stories with Pennsylvania’s students so that they will grow up understanding the profound ways that Black Americans have shaped and defined our country.
Rich Askey
Harrisburg
Kizzy Nicholas
State College
Rich Askey is the president of the Pennsylvania State Education Association. Kizzy Nicholas is the ethnic minority representative on the PSEA board of directors.