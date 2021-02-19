I am 68 years old and have voted for Republicans and Democrats throughout my life. David Ball stated, "... we did not send him (Sen. Pat Toomey) ... to vote his conscience ...” Mr. Ball neglects to realize that all the citizens of Pennsylvania voted; Mr. Toomey won. He does not represent just Republicans or Washington County; he represents all of us who live in this state.
I am proud of Mr. Toomey for voting for impeachment. If Mr. Ball does not think Trump’s involvement in assaulting the Capitol, the lives of seven people, the injuring of over 150 police officers and the physical and mental trauma of congressional and other federal employees in the Capitol are not worthy of impeachment, maybe he could tell us what is. It is not because of process or lack of due process.
Yvette Mattina
Bethlehem