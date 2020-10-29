Protect yourself at the polls
In just a few days many of us will be at the polls for what may be the most important election in modern times. But this letter is not to discuss who to vote for, but rather, how to protect oneself, fellow voters and the dedicated volunteers and paid workers who often spend an entire day at the polls.
Our country is still in the throes of a global pandemic, the likes of which very few of us have ever experienced. By now you’ve heard all the advice given to us by the medical experts on how to keep from acquiring this dreaded virus. COVID-19 cases are rising every day. The environment we may find ourselves in at the election sites may present different challenges and possible problems.
A majority of voters on Tuesday will be 65 and older, and many also suffer health issues. The question is, what do we each need to do to keep ourselves, and others, safe at the polling stations (both indoors and outdoors)? The first is to WEAR A MASK (wearing a mask is mandated by the governor for anyone leaving his or her home). The other is to try to keep a 6-foot distance between oneself and others. This can be a real challenge, especially if there are long lines, and without the familiar markings found at the Giant Eagle and other local retail businesses. One way to minimize this risk is to go to the polls at times less likely to be busy, such as mid-morning and mid-afternoon. But there are no guarantees, so here are some items you should carry with you: a small bottle of hand sanitizer; your own pen; latex gloves; antiseptic wipes; and in case you do encounter a long line, a bottle of water and healthy snack.
One last thing is to carry a valid form of identification, even though it is not required. On rare occasions you could be asked to produce ID in order to vote. Better to be safe than sorry. It is hoped that everyone who is at the polls will follow the rules of correctly wearing a mask and doing their best at social distancing.
Your safety and health supersedes who you are voting for or what your political beliefs are. Please do your part to help us move toward a COVID-free community. And please vote before or on Nov. 3.
Joan Granowitz Charlson
McMurray