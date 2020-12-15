As we craft this letter in support of our nurse leader colleagues, Allegheny County has seen an alarming increase in the trend of daily new cases since then – case counts ranging from several hundred to over 1,000 new cases per day – and a cumulative total of over 575 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Allegheny County alone.
As pediatricians throughout Western Pennsylvania, we care for our region’s youngest patients and witness firsthand the impact of this pandemic on our youth. We know that pediatric patients are struggling with the challenges of virtual schooling, mental health, lack of physical activity, and other health and wellness components.
We all want to see an end to the pandemic and for a successful return to in-person schooling for all students across our region, as well as a return to general wellness for all. Our hope is that if we continue our mitigation efforts as a community, we can each do our part to support those goals. For those reasons, we are asking you to continue to support us, and each other, through ongoing efforts including:
– Wearing a mask every time you leave your home;
– Washing your hands for at least 20 seconds, vigorously and frequently;
– Maintaining physical distance of at least six feet in addition to masking;
– Keeping your holiday gatherings limited to those in your household and connecting with others virtually;
– Please stay home if you are feeling at all unwell and keep your child home from school;
– Contact your pediatrician’s office to get (you and) your child vaccinated against seasonal flu.
Making good choices now may allow us to celebrate the holidays in person next year as well as support a full return to in-person school for our shared students and patients.
We sincerely thank you for continuing to support us, our fellow health care workers, and each other during this particularly challenging time of the pandemic through your ongoing actions to reduce the spread of COVID 19.
The Physicians of the Pennsylvania Pediatric Heath Network (PPHN)
AHN Pediatric Institute - Pediatric Alliance
Children’s Community Pediatrics
General Academic Pediatrics – Primary Care Pediatrics of UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh
Kids Plus Pediatrics
Pediatrics South
Sewickley Valley Pediatrics & Adolescent Medicine