Property tax reform is overdue
I recently received my school tax bill and the Canon-McMillan School District raised the millage rate again this year. The district has raised property taxes almost every year for the past 20 years. There needs to be accountability and a better process to fund their expenses instead of relying on property owners to keep paying more.
I received a newsletter recently from state Sen. Camera Bartolotta. Here is what she wrote about property taxes: “Pennsylvania property taxes have been a burden on our seniors for decades. I am gratified that this budget addresses this concern by expanding Property Tax and Rent Rebate program eligibility, increasing rebates, and protecting participants from losing eligibility due to future Social Security cost-of-living adjustments.”
What our elected officials don’t get is that people cannot afford to pay their property taxes. To get the rebate, you must have a paid receipt. If you don’t have a paid receipt, you won’t get the rebate and, unfortunately, have your home sold out from under you for unpaid taxes and for some, homelessness. Our elected officials need to step up and do better. School districts are making it impossible for property owners to keep up with the demand on them needing more money. Some don’t have any more to give, and people are losing their homes over property taxes.
This isn’t right. No one should have to lose their home.
There was an editorial in a recent edition of the Observer-Reporter that talks about the New York State Tax Relief Program, STAR, which provides a range of property tax relief based on the property owner’s income rather than property values. Philadelphia has a program applicable to all property taxes known as LOOP, for Longtime Owner Occupant Program. The editorial also states that if lawmakers don’t directly reform property taxes, they as least should work around the edges to make them less onerous for people who can least afford them.
The big question is: Where is the property tax reform that was promised? This needs to be made a priority. The expense of funding schools is out of control and property owners cannot do it alone. Property tax reform is very long overdue.