Profiles in courage
At this tragic time in the history of our nation in which a majority of the United States Senate has given the green light to a president to openly engage in corruption and to behave like a king, there are glimmers of hope: a few profiles in courage.
No one deserves more credit than Republican Mitt Romney who took his oath to God seriously: the only member of the Senate GOP to vote to convict the president on the proven charge of abuse of power. Romney knew that he would be viciously attacked by the president and his minions, and they did not disappoint, wasting no time in savaging Romney for his action.
Alabama Democratic Sen. Doug Jones voted to convict on both counts, knowing that it would likely ruin his bid for reelection this year in a pro-Trump state.
Although he is not up for reelection until 2024, Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia also had the decency to vote to convict, a noble act in a state which provided Trump his largest margin of victory in 2016.
I thank God that the president was not able to cite a bipartisan exoneration, and I recognize and thank from the bottom of my heart the three gentlemen who chose honor and patriotism at a time in which those traits are so sorely needed.
Oren Spiegler
Peters Township{&end}