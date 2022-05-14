Southwestern Pennsylvania and Washington County especially have one of the highest concentrations of veterans per capita than anywhere else in America. That should not be surprising to anyone who lives in our county, as our people are fiercely patriotic and known for demonstrating their support for our county and our veterans as often as they can. There is no question – our county citizens love their country.
As a veteran and lifelong resident of Washington County, I have experienced this patriotism all my life and, in many situations, from the pride of our flag waving against the sky in a local parade to the respect of that same flag placed on a casket to honor the sacrifice of a fallen soldier or departed veteran.
Recently, I again had the opportunity to see how one small town in the western half of our county celebrated America and a hometown hero. It was heartwarming to see the residents of Claysville pause, as they do every year, to honor one of their brave sons who died while serving our great nation.
Although it seems like yesterday, Staff Sgt. Nathan P. Kennedy, a U.S. Army ranger, was killed on April 27, 2010, by small-arms fire near Quarando Village in Afghanistan. Sgt. Kennedy, a graduate of McGuffey High School, was an outstanding wrestler, student, and a well-thought-of youth. He was only 24 years old, and his untimely death rocked this community hard. To honor his memory and sacrifice, his friends, family, teachers, and strangers, from near and far, organized the fitting tribute of an annual motorcycle ride that provides scholarships to local students in his memory. It is an event that is supported by patriotic people from around the country.
We all know that we live in divided times, but the organizers, riders, and supporters of this tribute are an example of solidarity. Patriotic music and the roar of motorcycles filled the air and flags waved in Claysville on April 30. The streets were crowded with people of all political parties, social status, and nationalities. On this day, no one cared about political affiliation, the cost of a gallon of gas, or the turmoil overseas. Those concerns were secondary and did not even register in our minds. It was wonderful to see everyone together as Americans, united in cause, to honor our country and a local hero. It was refreshing to see that everyone remembers what really matters.
Larry Maggi
Washington County commissioner