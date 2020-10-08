President deserves another four years
A “choice election” is rushing toward us. The question is, what is the right choice? I would like to make a case for the current president.
When Donald Trump entered the political process I didn’t know what to think of him. Was he in it for the action and publicity or was he serious about his claim of “Make America Great Again?” I voted for him with some reluctance and watched carefully as he began to fulfill one campaign promise after another.
Then there was the drama and the tweets, something unconventional and seemingly unpresidential. But then a theme was developed. It was an undeniable trend of unprecedented results which were met with unprecedented resistance. What results, you might ask.
Just to mention a few: energy independence, border security, filling over 200 federal judge seats and two (possibly three) Supreme Court Justices who are Constitutionalists. Middle-class tax cuts, eliminating excessive regulations, international trade deals, reviving manufacturing jobs. By favoring buying American benefits the American worker and farmer. He has rebuilt the military and rehabilitated the VA health system, saving many lives of our veterans.
As for the pandemic, again we saw a problem solver in action who swiftly closed our borders with China first, then to the rest of the world. According to the initial estimates of deaths this action alone saved over 1.5 million lives. He led the charge to provide ventilators, PPE, and hospital capacity, along with the swift development of effective therapeutics and the development of a vaccine.
On the world scene he has accomplished the near impossible. Moving our embassy to Jerusalem and establishing a Middle East peace process through the Abraham Peace Accord.
He has been called a “divider’’ and a racist, but do his actions and words bear this out? He has specifically denounced these groups by name at least 16 times and that includes the often repeated lie about his Charlottesville comments. His words are followed by actions that have greatly benefited the very people he is accused of hating. Let us consider school choice, prison reform, opportunity zones in minority communities. Support for Historic Black Colleges along with the highest unemployment and the highest income gains for Blacks, Latinos and women. And let’s not forget his strong stand for the unborn as well as our religious liberties.
Let me suggest that these are not the actions of a hater or a racist. No, they are the actions of a man who loves America and the people equally. It is hard to imagine what he could have accomplished if he wasn’t under a constant undeserved attack. Hopefully we will get to see the rest of the story in the next four years.
Bill West
Washington