I really feel so sorry for Kamala Harris. Vice President Mike Pence treated her so badly. At least that is what the liberal mainstream media kept talking about after the debate last Wednesday. I really have to laugh at them. On the one hand, they talk about how strong she is and what a great leader she would make, and then on the other they act as though since she is a woman, she shouldn't be asked hard questions or explain her position on serious issues confronting this country.
If Joe Biden wins the election, she would be just a heartbeat away from becoming the president of the United States. In view of Biden's diminished capacity, I dare say that he mightn't even be able to complete half of his term. If she can't handle a few forceful questions from the very mild-mannered vice president, how would she ever be able to deal with Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, or Kim Jong-un? They would chew her up and spit her out.
Christine Zienkiewicz
Canonsburg