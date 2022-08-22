PONY welcomed the world
Washington County once again hosted the DICK’S Sporting Goods PONY League World Series this past week, welcoming the world into our community and showcasing Washington County across the world. Taking the field along with DICK’S Sporting Goods (the series’ title sponsor), World Series Tournaments Inc. and the Washington County Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Promotion Agency was a strong contingent of local sponsors and dedicated volunteers.
The PONY League World Series continues to expand its presence on all media platforms led by Regional Emmy award winner WVRC Media. Through a partnership with Major League Baseball, every game was available live on MLB.com’s industry leading streaming platform. Broadcast partners AT&T SportsNet aired eight games during the tournament and Pittsburgh’s CW covered the standing-room-only championship game between Monterrey, Mexico, and New Taipei City, Chinese Taipei, at Lew Hays Field. Through these media partnerships, families and fans at home in Puerto Rico, United Kingdom, Michigan, Texas, Maryland, and California could cheer for their teams in real time online and live – from Washington County.
In addition to the outstanding youth baseball, these viewers were able to take a glimpse of a county with a strong economy, attractive communities, civic pride, and a high quality of life that rivals anywhere in the world. They also witnessed a Washington County that welcomed visitors and demonstrated our hometown hospitality continually over five days and 18 hard fought games.
The DICK’S Sporting Goods PONY League World Series provides us with the opportunity to show the world that “The American Spirit Lives Here” in Washington County. This spirit was well-represented by our welcoming communities, friendly citizens, helpful volunteers, and of course, the strong performance by Coach Rubasky and the Washington County host team.
Jeff M. Kotula
President, Washington County Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Promotion Agency{&end}