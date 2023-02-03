On the heels of yet another letter by Oren Spiegler, I wish to voice my support for the police officers in our area, in our region, around the country, and around the world.
Now, I am not excusing what happened in Memphis, Tenn. That was unspeakable and uncalled for. But it occurred to me that those who choose to serve the public often get criticized, castigated, and ostracized.
That just isn’t right. At all.
I was always taught to respect authority. When I see a police cruiser, I know that individual is putting their life on the line each shift to protect me, my family, and my neighborhood. They often ask for next to nothing in return.
As an educator, I am very proud of what I do, where I do it, and who I do it for.
I am proud of being an educator, a coach, working in my athletic department, and being the public address announcer for my district.
Those who serve the public were practically hailed as heroes during the height of the pandemic. Now teachers and police officers are criticized for doing the same jobs they’ve been doing. Something isn’t right with this picture.
One of our school security officers told me that as soon as you walk out your door, you are giving permission to anyone to record you. Be it on a phone, a security camera, anything at all. Turns out George Orwell was right all along – Big Brother is alive and well and watching every move you make and every breath you take (with apologies to rock band The Police).
I salute those who wear the badge, take the oath, and put their lives on the line to keep all of us safe. They deserve better. Most police officers are good people. But the media ignores that and only focuses on the negative. I would hope people like Spiegler might one day find something positive to say about anyone or anything. But that doesn’t sell or move the needle. Only the negative does.