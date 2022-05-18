One has to marvel at the May 15 op-ed from Dave Ball, chairman of the Washington County Republican Party, in which he accuses Democrats of spreading disinformation, lies, and alternative facts about various issues. This would include “Big Tech” being in league with the Democratic Party to stifle conservative thought and expression in print and on social media. How this is done he doesn’t explain, but he posits that the party may soon have to “face truth” because Elon Musk will restore Donald Trump’s access to Twitter. Of course, this is the ultimate irony of his comments.
We wouldn’t have had Jan. 6 if the truth mattered. We wouldn’t have a former president espousing lies and misinformation, and there wouldn’t be such divisiveness and enmity in our society if the truth mattered. Unfortunately it doesn’t to Trump and far too many Republicans.
The chairman’s blame game reminds me of the famous line from the movie Tombstone, “his hypocrisy knows no bounds.”
Bob Willison
Rices Landing