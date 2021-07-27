It's funny when entitled bureaucrats like James Roman whine about things like having "desks with no handles." As the Register of Wills, a glorified secretary, his annual government salary is $89,815, and he has a budget of "only" $500,000, which he also complained about.
Sir, pick up a screwdriver. Handles are less than $2 at your local hardware store. Your dainty little fingers can handle it, I promise.
What's most shocking is that, supposedly, because he was elected, this screwdriver-fearing person represents us: actual working-class people.
People like him are elected because voters care more about whether a candidate has an R or a D after their name instead of whether they can actually do the job.
I support efforts to restructure and consolidate government, especially if it leads to pay cuts for people like Mr. Roman. The fewer bureaucrats, the better. The government study ordinance should be put on the ballot so we lowly commoners can decide.
Greg Matthews
Washington