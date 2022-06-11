I was disappointed by the photo you chose to include with your article in the June 3 Go! section about the Dive & Drag Pride 2022 event at the Nemacolin resort. I found the photo of the drag queen with bulging underwear from the 2021 Summer Camp event to be troubling.
It’s no longer a matter of Christians tolerating what others practice in private. No, we have to endure the flaunting of their lifestyle. At the risk of offending the LGBTQ+ community, I need to ask why it’s OK to offend those who are not part of their community.
I can’t help but be concerned about the confusion such a photo might cause children. I don’t think it was appropriate in any way.
Richard Kauffman
Canonsburg