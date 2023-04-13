People are the problem, not guns
Guns are not the problem. People are.
Shut down every legitimate firearms dealer and anyone who wants to cause harm will find a way to obtain guns illegally. So what is the cause of mass shootings? Consider what our young people are witnessing: A member of Congress encourages people to harass Supreme Court justices in protest of court decisions; a university professor advocates murder as an option to silence the voice of conservative speakers on campus; over 300 attacks on our churches and pregnancy centers go unprosecuted; government agencies willfully ignore congressional demands for information under the Freedom of Information Act; school boards and the FBI brand parents as terrorists simply because they defend their children and demand to know what they are being taught.
When God is expelled from our schools, when morals and ethics are no longer taught, because your truth is not my truth, when the word “America” is stricken from university lexicons because we are an evil nation, when our leaders show total contempt of the law and disdain for law-abiding citizens, when young people who have never been told “no” refuse to live under the rules of society, it is no wonder that they believe they have the right to eliminate anyone who may disagree with them or stand in their way. And we are witnessing the result.
Such complex problems rarely result from a single cause; the news media and social media are surely among them. However, I believe the largest single factor is bad leadership.
It’s time to make our leaders accountable or get rid of them. Boycott the schools and universities that promote hate, violence, and intolerance. If your alma mater is among them, withhold your support. Demand your school boards to be transparent with the district’s curriculum.
Be mindful, though, of the boxes you check on the ballot, and resist the urge to vote for a party or candidate just because your parents did. It’s a different world now. And monitor the performance of your representatives to keep them accountable.
There can be no quarter for any elected official who refuses to support the Constitution they are sworn to protect. This problem has been 60 years in the making and there is no quick fix. But, it can be undone only through time, diligence, and a return to our moral and ethical Judeo-Christian values.