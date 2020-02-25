A weeklong "reduction in violence" between the Taliban, the United States and Afghan security forces took effect on Friday, raising hopes of a resolution to the 18-year-long war.
The agreement struck during negotiations between U.S. and Taliban representatives, if maintained, could secure a peace deal that would lead to a withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan.
How lovely. The long multiyear slog might be coming to an end. And for what? As is usual with post-WWII imperial wars, nothing. The dead men. The injured. Why? Can anyone articulate the mission, the objective? I doubt it. Another campaign designed to fight just because we can. Was it fought for oil? A pipeline? Precious metals? Who knows? Another corporate imbroglio will wrap up with the adversary inheriting the land. I for one am sick of this needless slaughter.
Nay, terrorism is the reason they will say. Whatever. I’m not buying it. We hit the wrong targets post 9/11. So, something else is in play here. I’ll leave it to local folks smarter than I am to explain to me this peculiar undertaking.
Marine Corps Gen. Smedley Butler knew better. Check out his manifesto. He nails it. Of course, the money we wasted in Afghanistan could have used to rebuild our infrastructure, blah, blah, blah. Better to flush it down the toilet.
Lawrence Nader
Canonsburg