It was reported on the front page of the Feb. 27 Observer-Reporter that there is now a Washington County Election Review Committee, appointed earlier in the month by the county commissioners (now 2-1 Republican). Members of this committee have unanimously chosen Dave Ball as their chairman.
Seriously?
Could the committee have found anyone more virulently and publicly partisan than Ball, as evidenced by his many commentary articles published in this newspaper and on social media? With the presidential election just eight months away, the committee has selected the county’s most vocal cheerleader for Donald Trump to review the results of that election.
For some reason, I’m not reassured.
Parker Burroughs
Washington