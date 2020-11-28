Parody alive and well
After reading about the cost of the various lawsuits and conspiracy theories of the Trump Campaign, I figured someone would be asking for money. It didn’t take long.
I just received a fundraising letter from Hugo Chavez asking for a donation to help Venezuela prove it was not responsible for granting Sidney Powell a law license. Hugo blamed it on a bad algorithm from the University of Rongovia. He also said a portion of any donation would be used to help Rudy Giuliani’s effort to overturn the entire election because that’s the way it’s done in his country. He admitted Rudy is a bit unorthodox, but his calm demeanor and extensive courtroom experience will win the day. The letter ended by asking that donations be only in bitcoin and sent to the Venezuelan Embassy in Freedonia.
Well, I couldn’t resist and I sent some because I believe in Hugo. I hear he’s tight with Lindsay Graham. So don’t fret, parody is alive and hope is a thing with feathers, whatever that means.
Watch for your letter, and would someone please tell Rudy to get a better hair dye.
Bob Willison
Rices Landing{&end}