Thanks to the Washington County Department of Parks and Recreation for maintaining Cross Creek County Park. I recently arrived there early, just after the park opened, to launch my boat. In order to go out on the docks, I had to play a demented, challenging and potentially slippery game of "goose poop hopscotch" to avoid stepping in the multitude of proof that geese had overnighted on the docks. When I returned to the docks in the afternoon, they were sparkling clean. My shoes and I appreciate their efforts.
John Koval
Washington