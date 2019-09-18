I see that Washington County is getting new voting machines. With the cyber attacks, espionage, and other electronic mischief afoot these days, I am not comfortable with any electronic so-called voting tabulator.
Save the county money and use paper and pencil. Yes, it will take longer to tabulate the results, but it's pretty hard to hack a piece of paper. Whoever wins an election, the populace must be absolutely sure that it was conducted honestly. In the age of cybersnooping, this cannot be guaranteed. I would have preferred a federal mandate to bolster election security. That's not going to happen. Paper is the only answer.
Lawrence Nader
Canonsburg