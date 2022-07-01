I am neither a sportsman nor firearms advocate. However, I do lament the recent retiring of longtime Observer-Reporter outdoors columnist George Block.
Block's soft voice presented firearms, ammo and shooting exactly as it should be. Never do I recall a scintilla of rancor in his reports.
His byline will be missed, even by those not normally excited by firearms-type rhetoric. He was a good writer and knowledgeable lecturer on ballistics.
Block's reports will be sorely missed, and hopefully there will come another genteel soul from the wilds of hunting to replace him.
Bill Brooks
Waynesburg