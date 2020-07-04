Our history is being destroyed
Have any of the protesters tearing down statues ever sat down and read a book? Or researched the history of the statues that are being destroyed?
How many people in Western Pennsylvania know that we were part of Virginia at one time? How many of the protesters know where their last name came from? Have any of them traced their family history?
In Western Pennsylvania, and in the rest of the state, I guess we had better start renaming counties, townships, cities and towns. While we are at it, we should start removing any building constructed before 1810 or earlier. This would be true for all the states north of the Mason-Dixon line.
If anyone takes the time to read, they will find that we as a nation are facing what other nations have faced when their history was being destroyed.
Kenneth E. Britten
Houston
Britten is a historian and professional genealogist.