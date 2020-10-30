Having read your endorsement of Guy Reschenthaler, I must question your declaration that he is "looking out for the needs of his constituents in Washington, Greene, and Fayette counties." That may be true if you are a Republican and enthusiastic Trump supporter. Reschenthaler has adopted Trump's outlook that if you are not loyal to him, then you are the enemy.
In any of Reschenthaler's newsletters you only need to read one or two paragraphs to reach his attack of Democrats or any policy labeled as liberal. In fact, any proposed liberal legislation is now labeled as "socialism." FYI – Medicare, which many of us depend on for all or part of our health care, is a form of a "socialist" program. Later in the newsletter you will be given links to his recent network (usually Fox) interviews where Reschenthaler touts the Trump agenda. Reschenthaler never met a camera he didn't like.
A representative should represent all of his constituents – regardless of party affiliation. A representative should conduct town halls to meet and hear the concerns of his constituents. Reschenthaler has yet to hold an in-person town hall – even before the pandemic.
As a registered independent I feel Reschenthaler fails to represent the whole of Washington, Greene, and Fayette counties. Instead, Reschenthaler only represents his own political aspirations and those who support his party's agenda.
Daniel Jones
Washington