Our government spends too much money
I’d like to respond to Gary Ford’s June 6 letter about tax cuts.
First off, no business or corporation pays tax. The consumer pays the taxes by buying goods and services. When you cut taxes, you lower the barriers to engaging in commerce and you get more commerce, as a result. You may not gain as much through each transaction, but your overall volume will increase. This stuff isn’t difficult to understand.
Secondly, we don’t have a debt problem because of insufficient funds. We have a debt problem because both parties in Congress cannot spend within their means!
You try going into your boss’s office tomorrow and demanding that he/she gives you X more dollars in pay – not out of merit – but because you don’t have enough to cover your personal expenses. Just see what the response is. Tax money belongs to those who pay it, not the government. Government cannot function without taxpayers because it offers no product to sell and very little in the means of service, in order to raise money.
Our government spends entirely too much money. In 1921, President Warren Harding cut the federal budget by 50%! There’d be a collective seizure in Washington, D.C., if that happened today. The debt-ceiling deal agreed cut a whopping two-tenths of 1% from the federal budget. How bloody magnanimous!
What are we getting in exchange for all of that deficit spending? Cheated, most likely. More than $2 trillion has been wasted on payment errors alone in the last two decades. In 2015, two students from the University of Washington received $1.3 million to study how foam koozies keep beer cold in hot weather. For what benefit? Both parties agree to this type of chicanery and it’s high time to stop.
Tax cuts benefit everybody, not just the wealthy I’m far from wealthy, but I’ll fight until the last drop of blood to keep the tax cuts I got.