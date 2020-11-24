On a recent Sunday, I was sitting in church with my wife, contemplating the service, when I saw a young family with little children walk down the aisle. The children were wearing cute little masks to protect them from getting sick, but I could still see joy and youthful enthusiasm in their eyes as they were skipping by me to find a seat.
I couldn't help but think about the pandemic and the division in our country and the world, and I wondered about the obstacles these happy, young children could face in the near and distant future. It was then that I looked up and saw the crucifix with Jesus above the altar and I realized that there is still hope and goodness in all of our futures.
Larry Maggi
Washington