First, I want to say how much I appreciate the fairness and open-mindedness of the editors at the Observer-Reporter. Although I often disagree with the opinions expressed on the opinion page in letters or in columns, just as often I heartily agree. Your paper obviously supports the right of free speech. You give space to voices on the right as well as voices on the left.
However, those writers who are given voice in your paper should refrain from not so subtly suggesting that citizens overthrow the government. Dave Ball, in his column on May 16, implores us to tell our governor that “we will no longer accede to his overreaching, frequently baseless and dictatorial orders.”
He also suggests that our Legislature override our governor’s recent restrictions of businesses because 'yellow' status does us little good. Waiting for 'green' status will do us less good. Waiting for a vaccine is a fool’s errand.” He offers no evidence to back up his claim.
We wonder how many of those Wisconsin citizens who rushed out of their homes after the legislature overruled the governor’s stay-at-home restrictions will sicken, sicken others and perhaps die after contracting this deadly virus.
Especially because we have no credible national leadership at present, state governors must take on greater responsibilities. One of these is, of course, to protect the citizens he or she governs. Neither the governor, his representatives, nor this publication has, as the writer suggests, “deprived us of our rights ... such as free speech, the right to practice religion, the right to keep and bear arms, the right of assembly, due process, equal protection and the right of appeal.” To the contrary, the restrictions imposed on us are intended only to protect us.
According to Mr. Ball, “As much as the coronavirus disease has brought suffering upon the citizens of our state, the oppressive and overreaching regulations ... are now inflicting equal or greater suffering with no definitive plan for conclusion.” How many more us would have contracted the disease if no regulations were imposed? Let’s think about that.
Mr. Ball, as is his wont, salts his column with incendiary name-calling, referring to our duly elected governor as playing “political thug and petty tyrant.” That is the approach used when one has no good arguments!
Janice Hatfield
Mount Morris