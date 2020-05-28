I am a longtime conservative and enjoy reading Gary Stout’s liberal commentaries. They require me to consider other points of view. However, Mr. Stout could not contain his animus toward those whose views are different from his. His May 24 op-ed was very informative until he came to the last sentence, wherein he chose to declare that those who disagreed with him are “...angry protestors (wearing a MAGA hat) with a political ax to grind, an anti-vaccination group looking for a platform, or a shut-in watching too much Fox News.”
Come on, Gary, you are much better than this.
James Wiley
McMurray