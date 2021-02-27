Op-ed on nonprofits timely
A very interesting and timely op-ed, “Nonprofits, service groups must plan for the future,” by Gary Stout, appeared Feb. 22. The column explained the need of nonprofits to bring on board members with the emphasize on diversity. It was timely, given that the United Way of Washington County is in the initial stage of preparing its slate of nominations for our board of directors for the upcoming fiscal year.
Many of the key points highlighted in the article are currently front of mind here at the United Way. We are fortunate to have an active and engaging board of directors, many of whom will be continuing their service for the next fiscal year. To that we are thankful and recognize their ongoing commitment to our mission. The United Way continues to focus on ensuring that our board represents the community that we serve. Thus, we welcome community members, especially those demonstrating diversity by race, age, skill, and/or defined by geographically (Burgettstown to Marianna, from West Alexander to Bentleyville), who are interested to learn more about the board service of the United Way, to please contact me at info@unitedwaywashco.org.
The mission of the United Way of Washington County is to unite people, resources, and organizations to improve lives in Washington County. We envision a community where everyone achieves their human potential through education, financial stability, and healthy lives. Only with a strong board of directors, are we positioned to achieve our mission.
P. Ann Hrabik
Executive Director
United Way of Washington County{&end}