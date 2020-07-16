Dave Ball's July 10 op-ed describing what a Biden presidency would look like was a ridiculous diatribe designed just to scare voters.
He began by asserting that Biden has been “hiding in his basement,” which, of course, is false, and then goes downhill from there. Joe Biden has been giving speeches and acting like a president, while Donald Trump holds rallies, neglects the safety of our soldiers, defies the advice of his pandemic Task Force and pretends that all is well.
Ball painted a scenario under Biden where employment would suffer, American history would be erased, leftist overlords would rule, taxes would rise and the U.S. would become a fourth-world nation, whatever that is. Most egregious was Ball’s racist fear mongering by suggesting that immigrants would take our jobs and repress wages, and our schools would be filled with non-English speaking children. This vitriolic language brings shame on a leader of a political party, and it’s sad to think he actually believes this trumpery. Unfortunately, this attitude seems to be common among many Republicans.
Perhaps Ball should pay attention more closely to what Biden is saying. It appears to resonate with voters of all political parties.
Bob Willison
Rices Landing