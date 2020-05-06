Another clanging bell. Until state Rep. Tim O'Neal tells us what the Legislature is actually doing, his observations ring hollow ("Patience is running thin," May 1 op-ed). As a part of a gluttonous, bloated organization (the nation's largest?), which senators and representatives have declined salaries and/or perks during these past two months? Actual deprivation is a sure way to know what "small" businesspeople are experiencing.
Attempting to save lives is surely the priority of all sensible people. Those who disdain our limited responses, i.e. masks and distancing, are free to expose themselves and their families to a possible death whenever. However, their selfishness should not be allowed to subject others to illness and loss.
Granted, there is no happiness with any of this situation. Amending and adapting responses as more data is achieved is necessary. Carping with a political agenda is not.
Dorothy Acciai
Washington