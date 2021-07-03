We are ready for the Fourth of July. With this in mind, I looked at my copy of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution of the United States, the Bill of Rights, and I am in awe of the people who wrote these documents. They were looking to the future of this country. At this point, I am not.
The Democratic Party is doing everything in its power to take these precious and most insightful documents and tear them apart and change them to suit their agenda to make this country a socialist country, eventually becoming a Communist country. Henceforth, we will be the U.S.S.R. – not Russia, but like Russia, being called the United States of Socialist Republic. This is the most frightening thing for any patriotic American to think about. The direction in which we are headed is paved with economic, social and political suicide. How will this end? Take a long, hard look at how things are playing out. The person sitting at the desk in the Oval Office in Washington, D.C., is nothing more than a pawn of the right wing, Socialist Democratic Party.
To all of you out there that voted for this person, did you get what you wished for? We are on the road to destruction. Be careful where you step your foot: It will come up with dirt on it. Think about it!
Virginia A. Trois
Washington