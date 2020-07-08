I have never written a letter to the editor, but the current actions of the narcissistic president has caused me to write. It is hard to believe that the president of the United States in his speeches and ads would so directly attack my beliefs in racial equality and in our system of education. He states: “the left wing cultural revolution is designed to overthrow the American Revolution" and further that “our children are taught in school to hate this country.” Obviously he lives in another country and doesn’t appreciate the core beliefs of the American people.
I was a strong Republican for many years, even acting as counsel to the Party. As a lawyer the president’s firing of five inspector generals, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and the U.S. attorneys in the Eastern and Southern District of New York for political reasons offends me and should concern every citizen. It is he, in his selfish interest to be reelected, who is trying to overthrow the American Revolution by violating the Constitution of the United States.
Finally, his reaction to the coronavirus is purely in terms of his selfish interest to be reelected rather than what is in the best interest of the people of the United States.
Kenneth L Baker
Washington