Christmas has come and Christmas has gone. Or has it? Does it only last just one day a year? Does it leave us when the last present has been opened? Certainly not.
Christmas was never intended to be celebrated just for one silent night. No, it was created for all men and women and children in every nation to celebrate the first and purest gift ever given. A gift of love. A love given from the highest form any love can be given, one unconditionally. This means that his love for all of us was not dependent on our actions or the way we live. His love was true. It was given straight from his heart to each heart that he breathed a beat.
In the new year, let us remember the real meaning of Christmas needs to last every day, with each conversation, with each day at work, with each look at someone and with each offering of help.
And just one last thought to end this year. If we can amazingly believe in the creator of all things so easily using the simplest of faith, is it so hard to believe that he will get us through another year, yet again, using his love for us all.
Alison Marth-Stevens
Richeyville