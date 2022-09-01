In his Aug. 22 letter to the editor, Jeff Kotula, president of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Promotion Agency, accurately explained how the Pony League World Series “continues to expand its presence on all media platforms led by the Regional Emmy Award winner WVRC Media.”
This is all true. The Pony World Series’ electronic reach has expanded tremendously. It is a wonderful happening. While many play a role in that expanded reach through television and live streaming, two entities that have been the Pony League World Series’ longest and most loyal media partners – the Observer-Reporter newspaper and WJPA Radio – were not mentioned.
The Observer-Reporter office was the birthing room of Pony Baseball. The paper has covered the Pony League World Series without fail through game coverage, feature stories, special pre-series tabloids and so forth through different publishers. The paper is also a financial supporter as well.
WJPA Radio has broadcast almost every Pony World Series or Bronco World Series games ever played in Washington, PA. The fact is, WJPA also provides the vocal portion of the live-streamed games that Mr. Kotula wrote about.
It is wonderful what the Pony League World Series does for Washington County, Pony Baseball and thousands of sports, baseball and youth athletic enthusiasts. It is true that it is a tremendous vehicle to show the world the positives of Washington County. The expansion of coverage is a plus for all involved.
But the longtime place that the O-R and WJPA hold in coverage and promotion of the event should never be overlooked. It has been profound.
It is true that I have worked for both companies and still serve as a freelance writer for several Observer-Reporter publications. I work closely with WJPA personnel now and through my 37 1/2-year journalistic career sharing information and resources. I am a little biased, sensitive and proud when it comes to both. I grew up in Washington County and now live in Westmoreland County.
I am confident to say without the O-R and WJPA, and, of course, Tournaments Inc., the Pony League World Series, would not be in the position it is today.