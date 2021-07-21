Sunday's important Observer-Reporter articles with statistical and evidence-based information from health and safety experts on COVID-19 and vaccines are appreciated.
Thank you, Karen Mansfield and Mike Jones, for these comprehensive articles with the following comments regarding the COVID-19 vaccines: from Washington Health System CEO Brook Ward, “It’s safe, it’s effective, it works"; from Dr. David Hess, WVU Medicine CEO, "We still don't know the long-term effects of getting COVID" and, "It's vitally important to get everybody vaccinated that can right now. It's incredibly important to stop the spread." Also included are comments from U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, "Health misinformation is an urgent threat to public health," and from Dr. Amy Crawford-Faucher, "the fewer people who are vaccinated, the more opportunity this virus has to duplicate and replicate and cause disease."
Other common concerns shared by the experts in these articles are how to deal with vaccine hesitancy and how to disseminate valid information on getting the vaccines.
A simple solution to this problem may be with the use of posters. The use of posters is a scientifically proven and commonly used format to effectively disseminate information in the academic and public health fields. Yes, a study published in the Health Information and Libraries Journal found that posters are tools that have the ability to increase knowledge, change attitudes and alter behaviors. In fact, the Joint Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations (JCAHO) recommends the use of posters in their standards, to educate the public on important health issues.
Therefore, the use of educational posters in hospital waiting rooms, schools, child cares and concerned businesses should be a "slam dunk" for helping to slow and stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus and its variants. The reasons are simple: posters have been around in every industry for a long time because they work.
Incidentally, the new basketball terminology for impressive slam dunks is "posterizing." So, let's "posterize" this pandemic with all the impressive statistical and evidence-based information and expert comments.
Dennis Smiddle
Canonsburg