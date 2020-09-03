O-R editorial on legalizing pot misguided
The Aug. 29 editorial supporting Governor Wolf’s proposal to legalize recreational marijuana is misguided. An obvious benefit is the license and tax revenue that would be generated, and the governor wants some of the money for small businesses hurt by his imposed COVID restrictions, and some for restorative justice programs for communities affected by marijuana arrests and convictions. The first reason is just an easy way to mitigate the harm his discriminatory shutdown policies have already done, and restorative justice programs are primarily for criminals who use violence in the commission of a crime. Statistics show most arrests involving marijuana possession involve nonviolent offenses. Why the governor believes these arrests hurt communities is not clear.
Some important issues to consider: There is much evidence that smoking marijuana causes impairment. Short-term effects include distorted perception, memory and learning problems, loss of coordination, and trouble with problem solving. Long-term effects include lung damage, changes in brain function and anxiety and depression. Marijuana smoke contains ammonia, hydrogen cyanide, and formaldehyde, and increases the risk of asthma and heart attack. Second-hand marijuana smoke is as dangerous as tobacco smoke.
Second, in 2019 more than 22,000 Pennsylvanians were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or illegal drugs, and there were over 10,000 alcohol-related vehicle crashes. The cost in lives and property is enormous. What could be a logical rationale for having more impaired people on our roadways and putting more demands on police?
Third, what message would legalization send to our children – that we don’t have enough recreational activities, so here’s one more you can try? Studies show legalization may particularly affect adolescents, and we have significant current, and likely future, health problems from vaping. Legalizing marijuana would further endanger children and add complications to our child welfare system. Many addicts have reported that marijuana was a gateway to their use and abuse of other illegal drugs. As a society, we need to protect children and not facilitate harmful habits.
Finally, the editorial cites one poll in 2019 that found 59% of respondents favored legalization. This is not a mandate from the public, nor is the conclusion of the lieutenant governor from his limited listening tour. The O-R is also misguided in its suggestion legalization is a way to “help stem a tide of red ink” in the state budget. Why do we seem to want financial solutions that create or exacerbate social problems? We already spend considerable resources on drug and alcohol programs and not nearly enough on prevention. Where is the leadership in government that won’t resort to legalizing more destructive behavior just for the money and call it recreation or balancing the budget?
Bob Willison
Rices Landing{&end}