Now not time to privatize
Now is not the time to privatize Pennsylvania’s liquor stores. The Wine and Spirits store nearest me is clean, has lots of selection, knowledgeable and helpful employees, and fair prices.
I think the state store closures over the last two months were reasonable and responsible. In my recent trips to visit family in Kansas, a bottle of wine to share at dinner came from the back of a dirty gas station. It was not cheaper. The selection was minuscule. The employees were only helpful enough to tell me that there was some wine “back there somewhere.”
I can’t see any advantage to privatization, except possibly creating extravagant CEO compensation, reduced worker wages, higher prices, and avoiding necessary restrictions of sales to minors. Oh, and we could have some venture capitalist close the stores and sell off inventory and any real estate to “improve” our access and selection.
Ken Hanawalt
McMurray