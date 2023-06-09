In your May 30 edition, your reporter repeated a common fallacy. The salute given at graveside is a "three-volley salute," not a 21-gun salute. The 21-gun salute is fired by cannons or other land or naval artillery, and the shots are fired one after the other. Rifle volleys are fired at the same time, ideally by seven honor squad members.
