I want to thank the Washington Health System for the way it is handling COVID-19 vaccinations. Instead of having to constantly check back to see whether they have vaccine, they have a list that you can sign up for online and they get back to you when vaccine is available. This is so much more convenient and easier than how most providers are handling vaccinations.
The clinic is located at Washington Crown Center and is well organized and spacious. I was there for only about a half-hour for the first shot, including time after the injection to make sure I had no reaction. My second dose was scheduled while I was there. They even have a swag table with pens shaped like syringes and stickers and magnets saying “I got the vaccine. Will you?”
I don’t know who has organized all this but they have done an excellent job, and I'd like to express my thanks. I get my second shot week soon and in two weeks will no longer have to feel that I am taking my life in my hands by just leaving the house. It is such a relief to know normalcy is just around the corner.
Susan Reese
Washington