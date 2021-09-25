In a world gone mad, some members of Congress and a former president seek to whitewash a terrorist insurrection in which hundreds of attacks on law enforcement officers were savagely attacked, the vice president, members of Congress of both major political parties and their staffs terrorized, and our magnificent Capitol desecrated. They do not stop there. They rally to express sympathy and concern for those who have been arrested, charged with participating in one of most ugly and awful days in modern history, the day on which our democracy almost crumbled.
We clearly see the Republican credo of this era: we love law enforcement, except when its members are defending against the hoodlums we have riled up in an effort to overturn the result of a safe and secure election. When they fight our people, we should meet force with force: kill or maim them!
We are in an unprecedented era in which millions of Americans have pledged their allegiance to evil. Facts, truth, integrity, honesty, dignity, and morality no longer matter. I do not see how we dig ourselves out of this ditch.
Oren Spiegler
Peters Township