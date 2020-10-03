I woke up Wednesday morning with pain in my heart. After watching the presidential debate and reflecting on President Trump’s performance and words, I am stuck wondering how many of my friends and family were unaffected.
We have reached a time in our country that I can honestly say I am ashamed of my fellow countrymen and women. And for that reason, I am calling on you to publicly speak out on Trump’s refusal to denounce white supremacy during the debate. Not only did he refuse to condemn these people and their actions but put them on “stand by.” By definition, this means readiness for duty or immediate deployment. His support for this kind of hate has no place in America and certainly no place in the Oval Office.
Do not respond to this with his political ploys to buy votes from people of color. He was asked for a simple statement but refused because he did not want to lose the votes of the people who share the same broken moral compass as he does. There is no rationalizing this. There is no “well what he meant was ...” If he cannot speak from himself, he should not speak for the American people.
Colt Kovatch
Washington