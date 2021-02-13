That educated men and women can so easily renege on oaths of allegiance to their country and its principles cannot be explained. The promise to uphold, protect and defend has no qualifiers, except when present party loyalty is important. Donald Trump has deliberately subverted a political concept but only with the full complicity of "self-more-loved than-country" congressmen.
Unthinkable in the United States but for the Trump insurrection on Jan. 6. If infamy is a "sneak attack" by any enemy, what is a civil attack on the building representing the refinement or government by the consent of the people?
David Axelrod of CNN spoke of weeping for his country. Weeping is a measure of both helplessness and hopelessness. Unless more of the equivocating politicians become frightened enough to become reactive, weeping may be our only recourse.
Dorothy Acciai
Washington