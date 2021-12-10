No conundrum
Leave it to Oren Spiegler to continue his anti-conservative rhetoric (Dec. 8 op-ed, “Supreme Court faces conundrum”).
He can no longer defend the idiocy of the current administration, so now he has set his sights on the Supreme Court! In his op-ed, he calls a likely decision of the court he disagrees with as “tyranny of the minority.” Believe it or not, Mr. Spiegler, the decisions of the court rarely follow party lines. The media tries to portray the justices as “conservative” or “liberal,” but rarely do cases fall on political lines. This is a good thing, of course, as it demonstrates the constitutionality of the court. One example is that of the media portraying Justice Clarence Thomas as a “conservative.” If he was merely a conservative, he would not be in favor of marijuana legalization. You and many Democrats want to believe the court is political; it is not. The majority of decisions are based on the interpretation of constitutionality.
The upcoming decision on the Alabama law is viability. Do you really believe a fetus is only viable at birth? If so, you are fully ignorant of the scientific evidence and technology improvements that demonstrate clear viability well before 24 weeks. There are thousands of children among us born prematurely before 24 weeks who are living normal lives as children. The court cannot ignore these facts in making its viability decision.
Also, your argument regarding charging women with murder should they seek an abortion is just another cheap take on the Democrat strategy to demonize any and all anti-abortion decisions.
Finally, the Supreme Court is held in disrepute by only the liberal left who do nothing more than listen to the rantings of the leftist media. They have no sense of history or its true intellectual composition. What’s most disappointing is that this administration can’t ram through its fully ideological agenda, so it looks to change the Supreme Court justice count to satisfy it’s whims. In that regard, the administration will surely overplay its hand.
Brian Day
Washington