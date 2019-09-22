NFL superstars make for great TV
With all the recent interest toward the NFL superstars and the drama they supply, Hollywood should cash in and supply the public with more of their talents on TV. Maybe a soap opera titled, “As the NFL Turns.” Or how about a game show starring the super athletes? A good title would be, “Let’s Make a Deal, But I Don’t Think I’ll Honor It.”
I think we also need a movie with the new killer B’s: Brady, Belichick and Brown. Surely they could all win an Academy Award besides a Super Bowl.
James Zlamal
Claysville{&end}