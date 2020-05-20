You can count on anything that Gary Stout writes to be in lock step with CNN and MSNBC – that is, to never have one positive thing to say about Donald Trump.
In a recent offering (May 3), Stout said Trump called the virus a hoax. Instead of revisiting Albert Camus, he should have revisited the Observer-Reporter. In this paper that allots him a half-page way too often, Kathleen Parker wrote that she accused Trump of the same, found out she was wrong and apologized. But that doesn't fit Stout's narrative. He had to push forth untruths. He would like people to believe that China and the World Health Organization had no role in this virus!
He said Trump was promoting quack cures and the medical community criticized him. But this attorney's research is shoddy at best. If he would leave the aforementioned cable news stations, he would find multiple doctors having success with hydroxychloroquine and remdesivir, Trump's "quack cures."
In so far as the hate that is festering in you, if it is eating away in your stomach, I'm sure there are medications.
Robert BonAnno
Washington