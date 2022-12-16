Natural gas is a win for Pennsylvania. As we barrel headlong into the cold, winter months, residents across the state will benefit from the commonwealth’s prolific natural gas reserves, which provide reliable, affordable energy.
In addition to the jobs and economic growth it has generated, the natural gas industry is also playing a critical role in helping our local communities across the state. Despite what critics would have you believe, local governments greatly benefit from Pennsylvania’s taxation of the industry. Unique to Pennsylvania, the state imposes an impact fee – a tax in all but name – on the industry. This “fee” is structured so that every county – regardless of whether there is natural gas drilling within its borders – receives a portion of the annual revenues.
In the decade since the impact fee was implemented, the fee has helped to fund countless community projects. Bridge and road upgrades, new equipment for fire departments, playground modernization, local government building renovations, green space initiatives are just some of the projects that have been funded by the impact fee. In fact, this year saw a record amount collected from the industry via the impact fee, nearly $275 million. This is in addition to the other business taxes already levied on the natural gas producers.
Natural gas is providing the power to move our state forward. Our elected officials need to embrace the industry that has brought so many benefits to Pennsylvania residents.