Music of yesteryear is back
Regarding the April 12 letter to the editor, “Missing music of yesteryear,” Mr. Michalski doesn’t have to miss it anymore.
Thanks to the Friends of the Park of Chartiers Township, monthly oldies dances are held at the Chartiers Township Community Center. Deejay Ralph Trilli spins the tunes, and you can come and slow dance, jitterbug, cha-cha, or just sit and listen to these “oldies.”
The next dance party, on May 13, celebrates Cinco de Mayo. June 3 is “Senior Prom.”
Pork the Tork would be proud!
Linda and Sam Caputo
Canonsburg