Letter writer Oren Spiegler says that Donald Trump waited too long and didn't take the coronavirus too seriously. But he didn't mention that Dr. Anthony Fauci himself said we didn't get the right information from China and the World Health Organization. My question is: Does all the world news flow through only Trump? Is no one else privy to events happening across the globe? Where is a whistleblower when you need one? Why wasn't one whispering in Adam Schiff's ear telling him, I know you have to impeach this guy, but there's a pandemic out there!
And where were all the pundits on MSNBC and the most trusted name in news, CNN? They have reporters scattered all over. Why didn't they say: We hate to disrupt our daily bashing of the president, but we have an important announcement. There is a pandemic out there!
Nancy Pelosi, the person who would be the leader of our country if something happened to the president and vice president, apparently had no idea what was happening on planet earth. She was telling everyone to come to the festivities in Chinatown, but nothing of the demise that awaited them.
To the men of New York: Why did they say go to the theater and enjoy a meal at one of our restaurants? Gov. Andrew Cuomo also called it a flu and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said it was like a cold. I'm sure these reassuring words contributed heavily to New York's epicenter of death.
Even when the pandemic was in full bloom, Joe Biden exhibited his leadership skills. He said to the people of China and Europe: I want you to come here. Bring us your masses, and don't forget your infections so that we can put more of our citizens in dire straits.
Yes, Mr. Spiegler, there is much blame to go around. But I'm reminded of "He that is without sin among you, let him first cast ..." Oh, wait, when it comes to our president, the holier-than-thou Democrats and media have an unlimited supply of stones.
Robert J. BonAnno
Washington