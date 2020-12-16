It is with great sadness to report the untimely passing of the United States of America.
The country succumbed to an insidious disease on Nov. 3, 2020. The illness had progressed over an extended period of time. The cause of death was determined to be the socialistic agenda of the Democratic Party and its manipulation of the election process of this country. The odds against a complete recovery were too hard to overcome and a valiant fight for recovery was unsuccessful.
There will be no visitation and viewing because of the condition of the deceased.
Funeral services are set for Jan. 20, 2021. Due to the restrictions of the coronavirus, masks and social distancing are required.
Please send memorial donations to “God Save the United States of America.”
Virginia A. Trois
Washington