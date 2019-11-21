I am writing in regard to the Nov. 11 article, “Pennsylvania state bird among those expected to be extinct.” Indeed our state bird is at risk but I'm not quite sure if it’s because of the only reason given by the Audubon Society – climate change. It claims that by reducing carbon emissions, “we can help improve the chances for the 76% of species at risk.” Does it make sense that a gas that is only .04% of our atmosphere is the sole driving force behind climate change? Does it make sense that a gas with 1/57th the heat capacity of water vapor is the sole driving force behind climate change? Computer/simulation models at best are 10 to 20% accurate, which might be a generous figure. And the human-created portion of carbon dioxide is only 4% of the .04% that exists in our atmosphere. Yes, our climate is changing. However, specifically using alleged carbon emissions-induced climate change as the single cause of the demise of species is quite the opposite thinking of problem-based learning in science: understand the problem; look for all and any connections between all of the data and the unknown and can it be proven correct, and the need to consolidate all knowledge. Possibly some steps may have been forgotten.
The ruffed grouse is considered by many to be an indicator of the health of a forest. It is a creature born of disturbance. In the world of forestry, there is a difference between disturbing and developing. Cutting a forest for a strip mall kills everything, but cutting limited sections and letting it grow back helps produce necessary habitats. Our current reluctance to cut forests, even under strict management plans, and suppressing fire to protect growing forests have upset the natural sequence of events. These events periodically renew forests and create satisfactory habitat for the ruffed grouse as well as many other species of forest wildlife. Just look at the development occurring all around us that is eliminating habitats. Basic knowledge of an ecosystem is that animals need food, water, shelter, and space to survive. You do the math: Subtract one of those – is there enough left to survive?
If we do thorough research, might we find that there is more than one reason our climate is changing and more than one reason that so much of our wildlife is at risk.
Gary Popiolkowski
Canonsburg